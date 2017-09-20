Veteran Jim Miller Looks to Stop Losing Skid at UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida

Jim Miller isn’t used to being in this position.

Miller will try to avoid a three-fight losing skid when he faces Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night 119 this October.

Miller (28-10) has dropped his last two to Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis, seeing his Octagon mark dip to 17-9 overall. Both defeats came via decision, with the Poirier loss earning the fighters “Fight of the Night” honors.

Trinaldo (21-5) had his seven-fight win streak snapped in March when Kevin Lee submitted him. Since signing with the UFC, he has gone 11-4.

UFC Fight Night 119 takes place October 28 from Sao Paulo, Brazil and features Derek Brunson vs. Lyoto Machida in the main event.