VFC 60: Kapel Vs Nowaczyk Results

Coming to you LIVE tonight from the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana for Victory FC 60 Kapel vs Nowaczyk. Tonight’s card has some of the top prospects in the sport. Stick with us throughout the night for results, news, and pictures.

Catchweight

Oscar Hernandez(pro debut) vs Kanat Tassybay(1-1)

Rnd 1:

Hernandez is he clear fan favorite in this bout, for whatever that is worth. A touch of the gloves and we are under way. A jab from Oscar gets a strong right answer from Kanat and into the clinch. Once they finally break haymakers ensue. Big rights from Kanat answered with big lefts from Oscar. Both men happy to trade and the big shots keep coming. Oscar doing a good job of landing off the clinch. Back to the clinch on the cage and Kanat is going for a Guillotine which is answered with a take down. Kanat going for an armbar which he has a hot at finishing, but Oscar uses beautiful technique to end up back on top. That is where the round ends.

Score 10-9 Oscar

Rnd 2:

They trade early and Kanat goes for a throw. Countered enough by Oscar to end up on top. Oscar immediately starts working that arm triangle but the fence is preventing the finish. After going for his back, he slides back to the arm triangle. Bouncing back to full mount. Kanat works back to the feet and now has Oscar against the fence. Kanat lands a big elbow off the break and then goes for another throw. Again, Oscar ends up on top but maybe in a triangle. Kanat loses the triangle but switches to an arm bar. Relentless pressure with the submissions gets Kanat on top now. Oscar is able to lock up a submission of his own with a triangle but gets SLAMMED. Triangle is tight but the clock is Kanat’s friend. Fun round.

Score 10-9 Kanat

Rnd 3:

Both men seem tired, but Kanat is putting out more and gets the take down. He hasn’t been able to do much with it and Oscar works himself up the fence. Kanat continues to look for a take down against the fence and succeeds. Oscar lands a nice upkick and is trying to get back to his feet and does with just over a minute left. After a good knee to the body Kanat gets another takedown and takes Oscar’s back. Landing big shots and now sinking in a choke with 10 seconds left. Time runs out and both men are exhausted. A lot of heart show.

Score 10-9 Kanat

(Prediction) Score 29-28 by Unanimous Decision

Official Decision: Kanat Tassybay and Oscar Hernandez fight to a Majority Draw (29-27 Tassybay, 28-28 x2)

Middleweight Bout

Muhammed Abdullah(9-4) vs John Troyer(15-12):

Rnd 1:

Troyer more aggressive to start the fight and is really pushing for a take down but Abdullah is working hard to stay on his feet. It’s working. The work on the fence and Troyer goes for an inside trip that makes him lose his balance and Abdullah ends up on top. Abdullah landing some big shots and working some very effective short elbows. Abdullah lets Troyer to his feet. A little surprising given how well he was doing on the ground. Troyer throws a hamaker right that Abdullah avoids and gets Troyer back to the ground. Picking up right where he left off. Troyer working to get his back on the fence and get to his feet. Abdullah doing a great job with top pressure and the roundn ends with him throwing shots from the top.

Score 10-9 Abdullah

Rnd 2:

No slow start to the second. Troyer goes for a take down and eats a big knee and then an elbow. Goes back to a double leg and is able to get it. Landing some strikes from the top and he gets Abdullah’s back. Working for a rear naked choke but no success. A burst and a scramble and Abdullah now takes top position until Troyer bursts and gets back on top himself. The battle for top position. Knees to the leg against the cage, but Abdullah doing a good job. They break and Abdullah lands a big shot and Troyer appears hurt. Abdullah laying it on him until Troyer finally lands a big shot. Now Abdullah is on the ropes. They clinch and Abdullah puts Troyer against the cage. Troyer reverse and ends the round with a knee against the cage.

Score 10-9 Troyer

Rnd 3:

Flyweight Bout

Jessse Parker(1-1) vs Askar Askar(6-0)

Heavyweight Bout

Brian Peterson(2-0) vs Oscar Kush(2-1)

Lightweight Bout

Zach Fears(8-2) vs Tim Cho(6-2)

Welterweight Bout

J.P. St. Louis(3-1) vs Josh Streacker(4-1)

Catchweight Bout

Bobby Moffet(10-3) vs Enrique Gonzalez(4-1)

Featherweight Bout

Pat Sabatini(8-1) vs Jose Mariscal(6-3)

Co-Main Event; Heavyweight Bout

Mohammed Usman(3-0) vs Don’Tale Mayes(3-1)

Main Event; Middleweight Bout

Andrew Kapel(11-6) vs Kevin Nowaczyk(15-3)