Viacom Set to Rebrand Spike as Paramount Network in Early 2018

Viacom has some big changes in store for 2018.

The broadcasting and cable juggernaut will be rebranding Spike, the home of Bellator MMA. Spike will transform into the Paramount Network. The move is set to be in full effect early next year. Viacom CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement this morning (Feb. 9).

Before the official reveal came to be, The Hollywood Reporter provided the initial scoop. Current Spike President Kevin Kay remains on board. In addition, MMAFighting.com is reporting that Bellator will remain a key focus when the Paramount Network takes off.

You can read Kay’s internal memo below: