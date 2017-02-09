Viacom Set to Rebrand Spike as Paramount Network in Early 2018

Viacom has some big changes in store for 2018.
The broadcasting and cable juggernaut will be rebranding Spike, the home of Bellator MMA. Spike will transform into the Paramount Network. The move is set to be in full effect early next year. Viacom CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement this morning (Feb. 9).
Before the official reveal came to be, The Hollywood Reporter provided the initial scoop. Current Spike President Kevin Kay remains on board. In addition, MMAFighting.com is reporting that Bellator will remain a key focus when the Paramount Network takes off.
You can read Kay’s internal memo below:
“All-
Today is a watershed moment for us at Spike.
It is the culmination of years of hard work transforming Spike into a premium entertainment destination. The time is right to take the next big leap forward – to capitalize on this moment when the appetite for powerful storytelling and high-quality cinematic production has never been greater in television.
The time is right for THE PARAMOUNT NETWORK.
For more than 100 years, the iconic Paramount name has been closely associated with the biggest stars and most compelling stories in all of entertainment. It’s a studio known worldwide with unparalleled brand recognition. As one of the biggest media companies in the world, Viacom has an incredibly wide-ranging portfolio of indelible brands that have unique and powerful relationships with broad and diverse audiences across the globe, including the successful Paramount Channel aired internationally, from France to Latin America to Russia.
The big news for all of us today is that Spike will re-brand as The Paramount Network over the next year – with a tentative launch scheduled for early 2018.
The Paramount Network will take Spike’s already strong programming mix and amplify it with the Paramount brand. Its focus will be on building distinctive, high-quality scripted and non-scripted original programming – with dramas, comedies, documentaries, movies, sports and tentpole events. It will also incorporate third-party programming, as well as films from other studio’s libraries.
The new leadership team under Bob Bakish has great confidence in our ability to make The Paramount Network a huge success. We will have more information to share on the re-brand in the coming weeks – and know that I intend to keep you updated along the way.
But for now, let me say how much I look forward to taking this exciting next step with you. I hope you are as fired up as I am for the future!
Kevin”