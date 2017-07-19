Vicente Luque Explains Why he Wants Bout With Tarec Saffiedine

Vicente Luque has an opponent in mind for his next bout.

Luque last competed back in March. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 107. The defeat snapped “The Silent Assassin’s” four-fight winning streak.

The welterweight recently told MMAFighting.com that a stand-up war with Tarec Saffiedine intrigues him:

“There’s nothing set yet, date or opponent, but I’m talking to the UFC and going to my social media to ask for a fight with Tarec. I think that’s a good fight for me, a good match-up for both of us and for the fans who love a stand-up battle. It’s a good fight for the UFC and for me.”

If the bout were to materialize, Luque promises to go for the knockout or submission.

“The fact that he’s a striker is great because that’s how I like to fight. I also have my ground game, but the fact that he enters fights looking to stand and trade favors my game a lot. I believe in my hands. If my hand connects, he will feel it and go down or go out. I always try to finish my fights. I don’t know how to fight any other way.”