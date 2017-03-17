Vicente Luque: ‘Once I’m in The Mix, I’ll be Two or Three Wins Away From Title Fight’

Vicente Luque is hoping to climb to the top of the welterweight ladder.

Luque will take on Leon Edwards inside the O2 Arena in London, England tomorrow night (March 18) as part of the UFC Fight Night 107 event. Luque isn’t found on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings, but he hopes to change that with a win over Edwards.

“The Silent Assassin” was interviewed by MMAFighting.com and said he feels he’ll debut on the rankings with a victory tomorrow night: