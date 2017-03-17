Vicente Luque: ‘Once I’m in The Mix, I’ll be Two or Three Wins Away From Title Fight’

Vicente Luque is hoping to climb to the top of the welterweight ladder.
Luque will take on Leon Edwards inside the O2 Arena in London, England tomorrow night (March 18) as part of the UFC Fight Night 107 event. Luque isn’t found on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings, but he hopes to change that with a win over Edwards.
“The Silent Assassin” was interviewed by MMAFighting.com and said he feels he’ll debut on the rankings with a victory tomorrow night:
“I’m getting good wins, important victories that are taking me where I want to be. A win over Leon Edwards will definitely be impressive, and I expect to be in the top-15 after that. That’s what I want. I want to be in the mix because, once I’m in there, I’ll be two or three wins away from a title fight. That’s what I want. I don’t know how it will end, if a knockout or a submission. But I don’t think this fight will last three rounds because we both go for the knockout, and I always look for openings if the fight goes to the ground. I don’t think it will last three rounds, but it will be an exciting fight. We will try to knock each other out.”