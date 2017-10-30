Vicente Luque Wants Bout With Darren Till Because he Has ‘Beautiful’ Striking

Vicente Luque is aware of Darren Till’s surge and wants to test his rise.

Luque is coming off a second-round submission victory over Niko Price this past Saturday night (Oct. 28). This was the featured preliminary bout of UFC Fight Night 119. The action took place inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Speaking to the media, Luque explained why he’s interested in a match-up with Till (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I want to get the best strikers in the division. I believe Darren Till is a guy who’s doing awesome, and he has beautiful striking. I feel like a fight with me and him, that’s going to be awesome. Also, Cerrone, (Jorge) Masvidal – those guys are big names. But Till? I think Till will be an exciting fight.”