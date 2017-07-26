Victor Ortiz Compares McGregor-Mayweather to Tennis & Ping Pong

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Victor Ortiz isn’t down with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather spectacle set for Aug. 26.

Ortiz is a former WBC champion, who has stepped inside the ring with Floyd Mayweather. In fact, “Money’s” last knockout victory was against Ortiz. “Vicious” took his eyes off the ball and paid for it dearly.

Fight Hub TV recently interviewed Ortiz, who said when two athletes from different sports collide it isn’t very practical (via Bloody Elbow):

“I’ll just put it this way: you put the tennis champion against the ping pong champion, and they square it off. Doesn’t make sense. They both have courts, they both have rackets, they both use balls, but they’re two different sports.”

