Victor Ortiz on Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather: ‘It’s Two Different Sports’

Victor Ortiz is a former boxing champion who shared the ring with Floyd Mayweather back in 2011.

Ortiz, fresh off a fourth round knockout over Saul Corral last month, was a guest on UFC Tonight Wednesday to discuss the Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight set for next weekend.

“It’s two different sports. It’s like the champion in tennis vs. the champion in ping pong,” he said. “They both great in what they do, they have balls and rackets, but they’re very different sports.”

Having went through the fight build-up with Mayweather before, Ortiz sees a lot of little things in the demeanor of the unbeaten boxing legend.

“I don’t think he takes anyone for granted – he did me, though,” he said. “For once, maybe, McGregor is not as big a worry. So maybe he is. I saw the game face at the press conference. I haven’t seen that game face in a while. So he’s there. But I think McGregor has the upper hand in the talking.”