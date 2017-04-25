Victory Fighting Championship 57 Includes Second Championship Match

Along with the heavyweight title being defended in the main event, the upcoming Victory Fighting Championship 57 card will also feature the smallest best on the line.

Nick Mamalis and Kevin Gray will meet May 5 on UFC Fight Pass for the vacant flyweight title. The event takes place from the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas.

In the main event, Daniel Gallemore defends his heavyweight title against Daniel James. James is replacing Razak Al-Hassan in the bout.

Mamalis (18-10) is a former VFC bantamweight champion and competed in the Bellator Season 3 bantamweight tournament. Gray (8-3) is a native of Topeka and has won three of his last four.

Below is the complete fight card:

Daniel “Big Kansas” Gallemore (6-3) vs. Daniel “The Predator” James (6-2-1) for Gallemore’s VFC heavyweight title

Nick “Garfield” Mamalis (18-10) vs. Kevin “Pocket Herc” Gray (8-3) for the vacant VFC flyweight title

Darrick Minner (17-6) vs. Justin “O-Town” Overton (4-3)

Josh “Slipknot” Pfeifer (5-2) vs. Cody Carillo (11-14)

Daron McCant (2-0) vs. Sharkey Slyter (3-1)

Chance Thackerston (3-0) vs. Trey Ogden (7-1)

Rob Mitchell (1-0) vs. Alex “Mr. Hyde” McGowan (1-1)

Dustin Kramer (4-1) vs. Matt Murray (1-0)

Arnold Berdon (7-2) vs. Johnnie Roades (9-11)