Victory Fighting Championship 59 Will Feature Two Championship Matches

Both the Victory Fighting Championship bantamweight and welterweight titles will be on the line at VFC 59 this December.

The event takes place from the Baxter Arena in Omaha and will stream live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Raufeon Stots defends his bantamweight belt against Arnold Berdon, with Yuri Villefort putting his welterweight title on the line vs. Victor Moreno.

This marks the first event under the Alliance MMA ownership of Victory Fighting Championship.

Officials will release the rest of the lineup in the coming weeks.