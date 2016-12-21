Video: A Closer Look At Johny Hendricks Ahead Of Neil Magny Showdown At UFC 207

While the fight hasn’t been getting its’ proper attention heading into the show, Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny will headline the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card that will serve as the lead-in to next Saturday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured above is “UFC 207: The Roots of Johny Hendricks,” which gives fans a closer look at the former UFC Welterweight Champion as he prepares to head into battle against Neil Magny in what could be the last fight of Hendricks’ storied MMA career.

Hendricks-Magny joins the stacked UFC 207 card next Saturday night, December 30th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show features, among other noted fights: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship, Dominick Cruz vs. Cody “No Love” Garbrandt for the UFC Bantamweight Championship, Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum in a battle of former UFC Heavyweight Champions and a battle of the number one and two contenders in the UFC Bantamweight division as former champion TJ Dillashaw goes one-on-one with knockout artist John Lineker.

Join us here at MMANews.com on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 207 pay-per-view.