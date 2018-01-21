Video: Abdul Razak Alhassan Knocks Out Sabah Homasi at UFC 220

Abdul Razak Alhassan has a victory that he won’t soon forget.

On the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC 220 preliminary bouts, Abdul Razak Alhassan took on Sabah Homasi. The bout took place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This was a rematch from their controversial bout back in December.

Alhassan left no doubt this time.

A brutal uppercut in the opening frame landed clean on the jaw of Homasi. His head bounced off the canvas and Alhassan knew he had finished the fight. The official YouTube Channel of UFC on FOX posted the highlight reel knockout in real time.