Video: After Submitting Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall Calls Out Dan Hardy

Well, it’s definitely becoming “his thing.”

After an impressive performance on Saturday night, which saw him submit fellow “Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight” competitor Sage Northcutt in the co-main event of the UFC On FOX 22 show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Mickey Gall made an official challenge to who he hopes will be his next opponent inside the Octagon.

Featured above is the video released via the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel after the show on Saturday night, which shows Gall calling out former UFC Welterweight Title contender turned television fight analyst Dan “The Outlaw” Hardy for his next fight in the UFC.

