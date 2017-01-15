Video: Aleksei Oleinik Pulls Off First Ezekiel Choke in UFC History

He's not Alexey "The Boa Constrictor" Oleynik for nothin'! What a submission!!#UFCPhoenixhttps://t.co/gVkOl1jhSY — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 16, 2017

The live crowd inside the Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix, Arizona and those watching on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) witnessed history. Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik executed the first Ezekiel choke in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. The victim was Viktor Pesta.

The Ezekiel choke isn’t too common in mixed martial arts (MMA). It is seen more often in jiu-jitsu tournaments because practitioners can use the gi to their advantage. The official FOX Sports UFC Twitter account posted the submission.

Despite being on the wrong end of a full mount, Oleinik was able to lock in the choke and Pesta was out. The fight was aired live as part of the FS1 portion of the UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn prelims.