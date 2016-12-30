Video: Amanda Nunes Feels ‘This is The Best Time to Fight Ronda Rousey’

Current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes will have the bright lights on her once again tonight (Dec. 30). “The Lioness” will defend her title against the returning Ronda Rousey in the main event of UFC 207. Nunes headlined UFC 200 and shined by winning the championship, but “Rowdy” will be her biggest match-up to date.

Both Nunes and Rousey made weight yesterday morning and faced off at the ceremonial weigh-ins later that day. Nunes took the time to chat with the FOX Sports 1 panel, which included Miesha Tate, the former title holder who Nunes knocked out to take over the 135-pound division.

It’s no secret that “The Lioness” packs power in her punches. She told the panel that she will look to end the fight as quickly as possible.

“For sure, I will try to collect my best shot and try to finish the fight as fast as I can.”

Rousey hasn’t stepped foot inside the Octagon in over a year. Many questions loom as to whether or not she’s rusty and if she is mentally prepared to compete again. Nunes believes there is no better time to go head-to-head with “Rowdy.”

“This is the best time to fight Ronda Rousey. I’m in great shape. I’m prepared and I’m ready. I’ve been ready [for] so long for this girl. Every time I prepared for other opponents, I stopped a little bit and trained for Ronda Rousey because at the time she was the champion.”

If there’s one thing Nunes has plenty of, it’s confidence. “The Lioness” is at an all-time high in regards to her career and feels she will retain her championship tonight.

“I feel amazing. This is a great moment in my career [and] in my life. I enjoy [it] every single time. I’m okay with everything happening with this situation [UFC 207 promotion]. I’m okay with this because I know I will keep this belt.”