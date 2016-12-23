Video: Amanda Nunes Promises To Make A Statement Against Ronda Rousey At UFC 207

With one week remaining until the final UFC pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 207, UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes is the subject of the latest promotional video that UFC has released ahead of the big show.

Featured above is “UFC 207: Amanda Nunes – I’m Going to Make a Statement,” which features the first-ever Brazilian Women’s Champion in UFC history making the first defense of her title, which she won via vicious first-round stoppage of former champion Miesha Tate in the main event of the landmark UFC 200 event back in July.

Nunes defends her title against the first-ever UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion in history, UFC mega-star “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, in the main event of UFC 207. The show also features Dominick Cruz vs. Cody “No Love” Garbrandt for the UFC Bantamweight Championship and a battle of former UFC Heavyweight Champions, as Cain Velasquez meets Fabricio Werdum.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey goes down next Friday night, December 30th, live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here at MMANews.com on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the PPV.