Video: Amanda Nunes Says Ronda Rousey Is “Going To Have A Big Problem”

Apparently “letting go” of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship to Holly Holm in late 2015 was a “huge problem” for Ronda Rousey.

Well, more so than she already experienced.

Those were the words from reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes, who faces Ronda Rousey in her long-awaited Octagon return in the main event of this Friday’s UFC 207 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured above, courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel, is a new interview with the current UFC Women’s 135-pound champ ahead of her biggest fight of her career at this Friday’s PPV.

