Video: Bellator 170: 5 Rounds With Chael Sonnen

Ahead of his showdown with UFC Hall Of Famer and Bellator MMA contender “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz, “The American Gangster” Chael Sonnen is featured in the latest promotional video released by Bellator MMA ahead of their big Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen event in January.

Featured above is “Bellator 170: 5 Rounds With Chael Sonnen,” which features former multiple-time UFC title contender and the newest addition to Bellator MMA’s growing roster answering five questions ahead of his debut inside the Bellator cage in January.

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, airing live and free on Spike TV.