Video: Bellator 174 Foundations Highlights Joe Taimanglo

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Joe Taimanglo will be returning to the Bellator cage this Friday night (March 3).

Taimanglo is going head-to-head with Steve Garcia inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma in the first main card bout of Bellator 174. The event will air live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator posted their latest “Foundations” video. This time, Taimanglo is showcased. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of “Baby” and what makes him stand out in Bellator’s bantamweight division.

Taimanglo has gone 4-1 in his last five bouts. Back in July 2016, “Baby” pulled off an upset win over Darrion Caldwell. Nine seconds into the final round, Taimanglo locked in a guillotine choke to force the tap. Two months ago, Caldwell emerged victorious in the rematch by unanimous decision.

Garcia has been in the Bellator cage six times. He has gone 5-1 under the promotion. The only loss in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career was to Ricky Turcios back in March 2016. The “Mean Machine” fell short in a split decision defeat. He rebounded from that loss with a unanimous decision victory over Ronnie Lawrence.

Bellator 174’s main event features the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight title match between Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd.

