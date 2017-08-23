Video: Bellator 182 Foundations Highlights Brennan Ward

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Brennan Ward will be returning to the Bellator cage this Friday night (Aug. 25).

Ward is going head-to-head with Fernando Gonzalez inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY in the co-main event of Bellator 182. The event will air live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator posted their latest “Foundations” video. This time, Ward is showcased. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of “The Irish Bad Boy” and what makes him stand out in Bellator’s welterweight division.

Ward has gone 5-2 in his last seven bouts. Back in Nov. 2016, he pulled off a first-round knockout win over Saad Awad.

Bellator 182’s main event features a welterweight clash between Andrey Koreshkov and Chidi Njokuani.

Latest MMA News

video

Video: Bellator 182 Foundations Highlights Brennan Ward

0
Brennan Ward will be returning to the Bellator cage this Friday night (Aug. 25). Ward is going head-to-head with Fernando Gonzalez inside the Turning Stone...
video

Before Failed Drug Test, UFC Wanted Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

0
It might not have been Brock Lesnar, but the UFC was planning on pairing Jon Jones up with a heavyweight next. UFC president Dana White...
video

LIVE: Final Press Conference for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor

0
Beginning any minute now will be the final press conference featuring Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor ahead of their meeting this Saturday night. Both Mayweather...
video

Conor McGregor ‘Dedicated’ Video for Beats by Dre

0
What helps Conor McGregor prepare to face Floyd Mayweather this Saturday night in Las Vegas? Beats by Dre, of course. McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion,...
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test Wasn’t a Big Surprise

0
As someone who has been popped for banned substances, Chael Sonnen believes he can spot a cheater easier than others. Sonnen was a pay-per-view attraction...
Load more