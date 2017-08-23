Video: Bellator 182 Foundations Highlights Brennan Ward

Brennan Ward will be returning to the Bellator cage this Friday night (Aug. 25).

Ward is going head-to-head with Fernando Gonzalez inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY in the co-main event of Bellator 182. The event will air live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator posted their latest “Foundations” video. This time, Ward is showcased. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of “The Irish Bad Boy” and what makes him stand out in Bellator’s welterweight division.

Ward has gone 5-2 in his last seven bouts. Back in Nov. 2016, he pulled off a first-round knockout win over Saad Awad.

Bellator 182’s main event features a welterweight clash between Andrey Koreshkov and Chidi Njokuani.