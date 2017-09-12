Video: Bellator 183 Foundations Focuses on Adam Piccolotti

Adam Piccolotti is set to return to action on Sept. 23.

Piccolotti will throw leather with Gotti Yamauchi inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California on the main card of Bellator 183. Many expect this to be the toughest test of Piccolotti’s undefeated professional mixed martial arts career.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is “The Bomb.” Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Piccolotti and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s lightweight division.

Piccolotti has an unblemished record of 9-0. In his last bout, he defeated Brandon Girtz via unanimous decision. As is the case with his upcoming bout, many felt Piccolotti’s last bout would prove to be a tough task.

Bellator 183’s main event features a lightweight clash between Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire.