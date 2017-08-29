Video: Bellator 183 Foundations Highlights Javy Ayala

Javy Ayala will be returning to the Bellator cage on Sept. 23

Ayala is going head-to-head with Roy Nelson inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California on the main card of Bellator 183. The event will air live on Spike.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator posted their latest “Foundations” video. This time, Ayala is showcased. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of “Eye Candy” and what makes him stand out in Bellator’s heavyweight division.

Ayala has won two straight bouts. Back in Nov. 2016, he pulled off a first-round knockout win over Sergei Kharitonov.

Bellator 183’s main event features a lightweight clash between Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire.