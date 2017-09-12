Video: Bellator 183 Foundations Puts Spotlight on Gotti Yamauchi

For the first time since Dec. 2016, Gotti Yamauchi will step inside the Bellator cage on Sept. 23.

Yamauchi will go one-on-one with Adam Piccolotti inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California on the main card of Bellator 183. Yamauchi will have his sights set on a third straight victory.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator posted their latest “Foundations” video. This time, Yamauchi gets highlighted. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith once again delivers the breakdown. He goes in-depth on the skills that Yamauchi presents in Bellator’s lightweight division.

Yamauchi has won two straight bouts. Back in Dec. 2016, he pulled off a first-round submission win over Valeriu Mircea.

Bellator 183’s main event features a lightweight clash between Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire.