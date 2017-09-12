Video: Bellator 183 Foundations Showcases Patricky Freire

Patricky Freire will be returning to the Bellator cage on Sept. 23.

Freire is going head-to-head with Benson Henderson inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The lightweight match-up will be the main event of Bellator 183. The main card will air live on Spike.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator posted some their latest “Foundations” videos. This time, Freire is showcased. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of “Pitbull” and what makes him stand out in Bellator’s lightweight division.

Freire last competed back in February. He stunned the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with a second-round knockout victory over Josh Thomson.

Bellator 183’s co-main event features a heavyweight clash between Roy Nelson and Javy Ayala.