Video: Bellator 184 Foundations Focuses on Emmanuel Sanchez

Emmanuel Sanchez is set to return to action on Oct. 6.

Sanchez will throw leather with Daniel Straus inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on the main card of Bellator 184. Many expect this to be a “sink or swim” situation for Sanchez, as a victory could see him compete for the 145-pound gold.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is “El Matador.” Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Sanchez and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s featherweight division.

Sanchez has a record of 15-3. In his last bout, he defeated Marcos Galvao via unanimous decision. As is the case with his upcoming bout, many felt Sanchez’s last bout would prove to be a tough task.

Bellator 184’s main event features a bantamweight title bout between champion Eduardo Dantas and Darrion Caldwell.