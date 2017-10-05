Video: Bellator 184 Foundations Focuses on Pat Curran

Pat Curran is set to do battle on Oct. 6.

Curran will go one-on-one with John Teixeira inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on the main card of Bellator 184. It’ll be the 30th bout for Curran as a professional mixed martial artist.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is “Paddy Mike.” Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Curran and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s featherweight division.

In his last bout, he defeated Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision. It was Curran’s second straight victory.

Bellator 184’s main event features a bantamweight title bout between champion Eduardo Dantas and Darrion Caldwell.