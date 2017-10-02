Video: Bellator 184 Foundations Focuses on Steve Kozola

Steve Kozola is set to do battle on Oct. 6.

Kozola will go one-on-one with Carrington Banks inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on the preliminary portion of Bellator 184. It’ll be the ninth bout for Kozola as a professional mixed martial artist.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is “Thunderbeast.” Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Kozola and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s lightweight division.

In his last bout, he defeated Jake Roberts via TKO in 28 seconds. It was Kozola’s eighth straight finish. He’s never been to the third round in a bout.

Bellator 184’s main event features a bantamweight title bout between champion Eduardo Dantas and Darrion Caldwell.