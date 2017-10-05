Video: Bellator 184 Foundations Showcases Carrington Banks

Carrington Banks will look to make a statement on Oct. 6.

Banks is set to throw leather with Steve Kozola inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on the preliminary portion of Bellator 184. It’ll be the seventh bout for Banks as a professional mixed martial artist.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is “Jetsetter.” Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Banks and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s lightweight division.

In his last bout, he defeated Jake Roberts via unanimous decision. The win improved Banks’ perfect record to 6-0.

Bellator 184’s main event features a bantamweight title bout between champion Eduardo Dantas and Darrion Caldwell.