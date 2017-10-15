Video: Bellator 185 Foundations Focuses on Brennan Ward

Brennan Ward is set to do battle on Oct. 20.

Ward will go one-on-one with David Rickels inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut in the co-main event of Bellator 185. It’ll be the 21st bout for Ward as a professional mixed martial artist.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is “The Irish Bad Boy.” Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Ward and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s welterweight division.

In his last bout, Ward suffered a submission loss to Fernando Gonzalez. It was his second straight defeat. He’ll be searching for his first win since Nov. 2016.

Bellator 185’s main event features a middleweight clash between Gegard Mousasi and Alexander Shlemenko.