Video: Bellator 185 Foundations Puts Spotlight on Alexander Shlemenko

Alexander Shlemenko will look to make a statement on Oct. 20.

Shlemenko is set to throw leather with Gegard Mousasi inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut in the main event of Bellator 185. It’ll be the third bout for Shlemenko this year.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is “Storm.” Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Shlemenko and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s middleweight division.

In his last bout, he defeated Brandon Halsey via submission. The win improved Shlemenko’s perfect record to 56-9, 1 NC.