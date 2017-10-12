Video: Bellator 185 Foundations Showcases Heather Hardy

Heather Hardy will return to action on Oct. 20.

Hardy will mix it up with Kristina Williams inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on the main card of Bellator 185. It’ll be the second bout of Hardy’s professional mixed martial arts career.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is “The Heat.” Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Hardy and what makes her a threat in Bellator’s women’s flyweight division.

In her last outing, Hardy earned a third-round TKO victory over Alice Yauger back in June. The main event of Bellator 185 features a middleweight contest between Gegard Mousasi and Alexander Shlemenko.