Video: Bellator 185 Foundations Showcases Neiman Gracie

Neiman Gracie is set to do battle on Oct. 20.

Gracie will go one-on-one with Zak Bucia inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on the main card of Bellator 185. It’ll be the seventh bout for Gracie as a professional mixed martial artist.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is Gracie. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Gracie and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s welterweight division.

In his last bout, Gracie earned a second-round submission win over Dave Marfone. The win improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 6-0.

Bellator 185’s main event features a middleweight clash between Gegard Mousasi and Alexander Shlemenko.