Video: Bellator 186 Foundations Showcases Ed Ruth

Ed Ruth is set to do battle on Nov. 3.

Ruth will go one-on-one with Chris Dempsey inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania in the main event of Bellator 186. It’ll be the second bout for Ruth in 2017.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is Ruth. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of the prospect and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s middleweight division.

In his last bout, Ruth earned a second-round TKO win over David Mundell. The win improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 3-0.