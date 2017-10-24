Video: Bellator 186 Foundations Showcases Ilima-Lei MacFarlane

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane is set to do battle on Nov. 3.

MacFarlane will go one-on-one with Emily Ducote inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania on the main card of Bellator 186. The bout will be contested for the inaugural Bellator women’s flyweight title.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is MacFarlane. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of “The Ilimanator” and what makes her a threat in Bellator’s women’s flyweight division.

In her last bout, MacFarlane earned a first-round submission win over Jessica Middleton. The win improved her professional mixed martial arts record to 6-0.

Bellator 186’s main event features a light heavyweight title clash between champion Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell.