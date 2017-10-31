Video: Bellator 186 Foundations Showcases Linton Vassell

Linton Vassell is set to do battle on Nov. 3.

Vassell will go one-on-one with Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania in the main event of Bellator 186. Bader’s title will be on the line.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is Vassell. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of “The Swarm” and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s light heavyweight division.

In his last bout, Vassell earned a third-round submission win over Liam McGeary. The win improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 18-5, 1 NC.