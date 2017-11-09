Video: Bellator 187 Foundations Puts Spotlight on A.J. McKee

A.J. McKee is set to do battle on Nov. 10.

McKee will go one-on-one with Brian Moore inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland in the main event of Bellator 187. It’ll be the fourth bout for McKee in 2017.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is McKee. Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of the prospect and what makes him a threat in Bellator’s featherweight division.

In his last bout, McKee earned a unanimous decision win over Blair Tugman. The win improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 9-0.