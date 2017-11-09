Video: Bellator 187 Foundations Showcases Kevin Ferguson Jr.

Kevin Ferguson Jr. is set for his third professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout on Nov. 10.

Ferguson will go one-on-one with Fred Freeman inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on the main card of Bellator 187. It’ll be the second bout for Ferguson in 2017.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator has been rolling out more of their “Foundations” videos. Getting the spotlight this go-round is “Baby Slice.” Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith gives his breakdown of Ferguson and what makes him a threat inside the Bellator cage.

In his last bout, Ferguson earned a TKO victory over Darryal Griffin. The win improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 1-1.