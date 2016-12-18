Scott Coker: Bellator Has Best Welterweight Division In World (Video)

Bellator’s president insists that the premier 170lb division in Mixed Martial Arts can be found within his franchise

UFC President Scott Coker fielded post-card questions after Bellator 169 in Dublin, Ireland. When asked about the potential meeting of Rory MacDonald and welterweight king Douglas Lima, Coker espoused there is no competition.

“If you look at our 170 lbs weight class, they’re all killers in there. We’ve got a bunch of killers. We’ve got Koreshkov, Lima, you’ve got Rory MacDonald, you’ve got Paul Daley, you’ve got MVP. “I’m telling you, we have got the best 170 pound division on the planet as far as I’m concerned.”

While Lima and MacDonald have agreed to fight each other, it is worth noting that a bout will not be feasible for the next few months. The two fighters are still injured, and no official statement has yet to be released as to when the popular, ex-UFC fighter [MacDonald] will make his promotional debut.