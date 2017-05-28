Video: Bojan Velickovic Makes Nico Musoke do The Stanky Leg Before Finishing Him

Bojan Velickovic pulled through in a tough contest today (May 28).

In the first bout on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC Fight Night 109 prelims, Velickovic took on Nico Musoke. The hometown advantage went to Musoke, as the bout was held in Stockholm, Sweden inside the Ericsson Globe.

After two rounds that likely went to Musoke, Velickovic blasted his opponent with a right hand to the dome. Musoke was on spaghetti legs before dropping to the canvas. Some quick ground-and-pound put a stop to the bout.

Check it out down below via Twitter:

OHHHHHH!! The right-hook lands on the head of Musoke, and @Serbian_Steel wins on enemy soil!! What a shot! #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/gnIxGf3gbW — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2017

With the win, “Serbian Steel” is now victorious for the first time since April 2016. He was 0-1-1 going into his bout with Musoke. Velickovic improves his mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 15-4-1.

As for Musoke, he has now lost two straight bouts. Tonight’s loss also marks the first time he was knocked out. Musoke is now 1-3 in his last four outings.