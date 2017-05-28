Video: Bojan Velickovic Makes Nico Musoke do The Stanky Leg Before Finishing Him

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Bojan Velickovic
Image taken from UFC's Twitter video

Bojan Velickovic pulled through in a tough contest today (May 28).

In the first bout on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC Fight Night 109 prelims, Velickovic took on Nico Musoke. The hometown advantage went to Musoke, as the bout was held in Stockholm, Sweden inside the Ericsson Globe.

After two rounds that likely went to Musoke, Velickovic blasted his opponent with a right hand to the dome. Musoke was on spaghetti legs before dropping to the canvas. Some quick ground-and-pound put a stop to the bout.

Check it out down below via Twitter:

With the win, “Serbian Steel” is now victorious for the first time since April 2016. He was 0-1-1 going into his bout with Musoke. Velickovic improves his mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 15-4-1.

As for Musoke, he has now lost two straight bouts. Tonight’s loss also marks the first time he was knocked out. Musoke is now 1-3 in his last four outings.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Bojan Velickovic

Video: Bojan Velickovic Makes Nico Musoke do The Stanky Leg Before Finishing Him

0
Bojan Velickovic pulled through in a tough contest today (May 28). In the first bout on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC Fight...

UFC Fight Night 109 Live Preliminary Card Results

0
The UFC returns to Stockholm, Sweden tonight (Sun. May 28, 2017) from the Ericsson Globe Arena. The evening's main event featured a clash between top-ranked...
Damir Hadzovic

Damir Hadzovic Scores Potential ‘KO of The Year’ Against Marcin Held (Video)

0
As Mike Goldberg would've said, "just ... like ... that!" UFC Fight Night 109 is taking place right now (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in...
Daniel Cormier NYSAC

NYSAC Makes Rule Changes to Weigh-Ins Following Daniel Cormier’s ‘Towel Trick’

2
There are some changes being made to weigh-ins under the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). Taking the "fool me once, shame on me" approach,...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir Was Expecting to Face a Higher Ranked Fighter at UFC Fight Night...

0
Volkan Oezdemir wanted a high-profile bout tomorrow (May 28), but he's getting a fellow prospect instead. Oezdemir made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut back...
Cub Swanson Reebok

Cub Swanson Feels he Could be Next For Featherweight Title Shot

0
Cub Swanson believes he'll leapfrog Frankie Edgar to get the next featherweight title shot. Swason was last seen inside the Octagon in April. He defeated...
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira Says he Visualizes Many Ways to Defeat Alexander Gustafsson

0
Glover Teixeira has victory in his mind. Teixeira is fighting tomorrow (May 28) in a crucial light heavyweight bout. Going one-on-one with him will be...
Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov Says Light Heavyweight is One of The Toughest Divisions

0
Misha Cirkunov believes he's deep in the trenches in a dangerous division. Cirkunov will compete tomorrow (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Sharing...
Norman Parke (UFC on YouTube)

Norman Parke Suffers Finger Bite During KSW 39 Title Fight

0
KSW 39 set an attendance record in Warsaw, Poland earlier today. Featuring five title fights and a champion vs. champion main event, the card...
Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald Wants Two Bellator Title Bouts This Year

0
Rory MacDonald sees gold in his future, but one title simply isn't enough. "Red King" made his Bellator debut a successful one inside the SSE...
Load more