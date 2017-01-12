Video: Bruce Buffer Introduces Arguing Couple in GEICO Commercial

Couples who find themselves arguing at the dinner table probably don’t expect a well known personality to intervene. When that particular person happens to be Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announcer Bruce Buffer, it may be confusing enough to forget about the argument altogether.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC rolled out a new video that viewers probably weren’t anticipating. It’s a new GEICO commercial featuring Buffer. A couple is seen arguing at a restaurant. When Buffer senses a fight brewing, he can’t help but provide the introductions.

Here’s the description of the video:

“If you’re Bruce Buffer, ‘voice of the UFC Octagon,’ you announce fights. It’s what you do. When a couple is arguing in a restaurant, the people around them usually try to ignore them and pretend not to notice. Not Bruce Buffer, ‘voice of the UFC Octagon.’ When Bruce sees a fight about to start, he announces it. It’s what he does.”

The “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” made his UFC announcing debut in 1996. Buffer filled in for Rich Goins at UFC 10. While Goins would return at UFC 11, the promotion stuck with Buffer as their official announcer for 20 years.

Buffer is the half brother of famed boxing announcer Michael Buffer. Michael had done the introductions for UFC 6 and UFC 7. Bruce caused a bit of a stir when he compared women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to Chuck Liddell. He said “The Lioness” is, “like Chuck Liddell with a clitoris.”

When it comes to his announcing, it’s hard to find someone to compare to Buffer. The man isn’t perfect. Take for example his error naming Tyron Woodley the winner at UFC 205 when his fight with Stephen Thompson was actually a majority draw.

Still, when you hear Buffer’s voice you know it’s fight time. Even under new ownership, Buffer is one name that probably won’t go away anytime soon.