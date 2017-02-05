Video: Chan Sung Jung Knocks Out Dennis Bermudez With an Uppercut

The third Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2017 is in the books.

Serving as the event’s headliner was the returning Chan Sung Jung. He went toe-to-toe with Dennis Bermudez. The action was held inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas last night (Feb. 4).

Things looked to go smoothly early on for “The Menace.” He clipped Jung a few times and even had him wobbled momentarily. Still, Jung had solid takedown defense and Bermudez was never able to get control of the grappling.

The “Korean Zombie” decked his opponent with a massive uppercut. Bermudez dropped to the canvas and referee Herb Dean called a stop to the fight as Jung rained down a couple of more punches.

It was Jung’s first bout since Aug. 2013 and his first win since May 2012. He had served his mandatory military duties for South Korea. The “Korean Zombie” now has 13 finishes in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Nine of them have been by submission, while four were earned via knockout.

The official UFC on FOX Twitter account uploaded Jung’s devastating knockout. You can watch it below: