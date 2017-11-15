Video: Colby Covington Accuses Fabricio Werdum of Punching Him

It looks like Fabricio Werdum has gotten involved in another confrontation with a lighter weight fighter, only this time things may have been physical.

Werdum is set to take on Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Fight Night 121 this Saturday night (Nov. 18). “Vai Cavalo” is coming off a quick submission victory over Walt Harris at UFC 216.

Apparently, Werdum had another fight. Covington recently released footage of him accusing Werdum of punching him in the face. He called the former heavyweight champion a clown and a “b*tch” for punching him.

MMAJunkie’s John Morgan reached out to Werdum and asked if the accusation is true. The heavyweight insisted that Covington kicked him and that he never landed a punch:

Just talked to Werdum in lobby of hotel, who insists Covington kicked him and that he did not hit Covington. @SJSamano working on a report now. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) November 16, 2017

You can see the video of Covington confronting Werdum above (via Fancy Combat).