Video: Complete Replay of UFC 207 “Countdown”

If there is one thing the UFC still gets right to this very day it is “Countdown.”

The hype show aired on FOX Sports 1 Monday, and a complete replay of it can now be found for online viewing.

Previewing Friday night’s title fights between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, along with Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt, the show focuses in on the key aspects for each fighter.

We are given some old-school footage of Rousey before she made her UFC debut, along with training camp notes and interviews with Nunes, Cruz and Garbrandt.

UFC 207 takes place Friday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.