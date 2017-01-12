Video: Conor McGregor Directs Heat at Coach in New Promo

Video #2 of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational promotion starring SBG’s Conor McGregor shows the UFC lightweight champion of the world being put through his paces.

“The Notorious” puts in the effort while harnessed, chasing bales of hay as his coach [actor and comedian Jon Lovitz] shouts instructions from above.

In typical McGregor fashion, the quotes are memorable. When Lovitz references the opportunity to win $1,000,000 dollars online via the “Pegasus Win Win” game, McGregor responds with:

“I shite a million bucks every morning.’

The global superstar finally loses patience with his coach, who references the initialism M.M.A as M.A.M. McGregor quits training, before referring to Lovitz in Irish slang as an:

‘absolute gobshite.’

This is the second of four promotional films that are to be released prior to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Jan. 28.

McGregor is currently on hiatus from MMA, as he awaits the birth of his first child later this year.

One man who is [jokingly] worrying for his future is McGregor’s MMA coach, John Kavanagh. Kavanagh’s tweet, posted following the release of the video, indicates that he may need to look for alternative employment:

I guess I'm out of a job 😕 https://t.co/BGZ2JY2YV2 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 11, 2017

You can watch the second installment of McGregor’s new promotional series for Pegasus World Cup Invitational, below: