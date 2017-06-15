Watch: Video of Conor McGregor Getting Tagged Boxing

People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed pic.twitter.com/gd4dFi3XUU — Chris van Heerden (@TheHeat001) June 14, 2017

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is a done deal. The boxing vs. MMA superfight was made official yesterday, with a press call including UFC President Dana White, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, and Stephen Espinoza of Showtime that addressed the finer points out the bout. The fight will take place August 26 in Las Vegas, at 154lbs. Mayweather promotions will be solely in charge of the undercard.

In other words, don’t expect any other MMA fighters to be competing at the event, from the sounds of it. And maybe, just maybe, scale back that talk of a “puncher’s chance” for McGregor, at least after viewing the video above.

The clip, filmed by South American pro boxer and former IBO welterweight champion Chris van Heerden, shows McGregor getting tagged with ease in practice. van Heerden himself is clear about the fact that he’s nowhere near the boxing talent that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is.

Not only did van Heerden land, he landed often, and seemingly at will. It certainly didn’t seem like McGregor’s angles helped him any in the exchanges.

Of course, this being training, anything can still happen in a live fight. You may wish to lower your expectations however.