Video: Conor McGregor Releases Boxing Sparring Footage On Social Media

By
Matt Boone
-
0

On Wednesday, UFC mega-star and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor took to social media to release video footage of himself doing some boxing training.

Featured below via “The Notorious” Irishman’s official Instagram page, is video of the only active two-weight world champion in UFC history getting ready for what he claims will be his next athletic contest — a boxing match.

As noted, McGregor, who is currently taking time off from the fight game in general to be with his better-half while the couple awaits the birth of their first child in April or May, has claimed that his return to the combat sports arena could very well be inside the squared circle for a boxing match. McGregor noted during his live pay-per-view interview special this past weekend that his next bout will be a boxing match — preferably against Floyd Mayweather — and not a return to the UFC’s Octagon.

Boxing at SBG

A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Tim Boetsch: ‘I Know I Can Put my Hands on Jacare Souza & Hurt...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Tim Boetsch has a chance to shock the world once again. If anyone knows a thing or two about being an underdog, it's Boetsch. "The...
video

Video: Conor McGregor Releases Boxing Sparring Footage On Social Media

Matt Boone -
0
On Wednesday, UFC mega-star and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor took to social media to release video footage of himself doing some boxing...

Patrick Cote Still Annoyed at Not Being in Top 15 UFC Rankings

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
When Patrick Cote joined MMANews.com's Tim Thompson for a chat three weeks ago, he wasn't happy about not being in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's...
video

Video: Joe Rogan Previews Holm-de Randamie Title Bout Ahead Of Saturday’s UFC 208 PPV

Matt Boone -
0
With only days remaining until the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 208, UFC continues to roll out their always-entertaining "Fight Week"...
video

UFC 208 Faceoffs: Anderson Silva & Derek Brunson Get Chummy

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
We're just three days away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) debut in Brooklyn, NY. UFC 208 is going down this Saturday night (Feb. 11)...