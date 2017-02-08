Video: Conor McGregor Releases Boxing Sparring Footage On Social Media

On Wednesday, UFC mega-star and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor took to social media to release video footage of himself doing some boxing training.

Featured below via “The Notorious” Irishman’s official Instagram page, is video of the only active two-weight world champion in UFC history getting ready for what he claims will be his next athletic contest — a boxing match.

As noted, McGregor, who is currently taking time off from the fight game in general to be with his better-half while the couple awaits the birth of their first child in April or May, has claimed that his return to the combat sports arena could very well be inside the squared circle for a boxing match. McGregor noted during his live pay-per-view interview special this past weekend that his next bout will be a boxing match — preferably against Floyd Mayweather — and not a return to the UFC’s Octagon.