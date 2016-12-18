Conor McGregor: I’m Still A 2-Division World Champion (Video)

Conor McGregor won [Irish national broadcaster] RTÉ’s Sportsperson of the Year last night, and states that he is “still two weight world champion” in this short interview.

“The Notorious” spoke to Claire McNamara in Ireland about everything from children, to a potential superfight with Floyd “Money” Mayweather. McGregor corrected the interviewer when she failed to introduce him as a dual-weight champion:

“I am the two-way world champion, and that’s that. It’s good to be a two-weight world champion.”

The king of the 155 lb division also touched upon his defeat to Nate Diaz earlier at UFC 196 earlier this year:

“It was my fault. I took the loss like a man, the way a champion does, I went, I regrouped, I came back better prepared and I got that win back.”

The Dubliner also refused to rule out a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2017:

“That’s a very serious thought and it’s a very serious conversation that’s happening. I’ve got the boxing licence. (Floyd’s) last two fights have been duds. I don’t need him, I could pick some local schmuck and still do big numbers. Of course it’s the fight we all want to see, but these things take time.”

After his big win at UFC 205, Conor McGregor is now taking time off and does not have any fights scheduled for 2017. His significant other Dee Devlin is pregnant with their first child and is due in May 2017.

You can watch the full interview here: