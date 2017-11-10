Video: Conor McGregor Shoves Referee Marc Goddard at Bellator 187

The Conor McGregor and Marc Goddard situation didn’t end at UFC Fight Night 118.

Earlier today (Nov. 10), Charlie Ward took on John Redmond inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The bout was part of the Bellator 187 card which will air on Spike TV via tape delay. McGregor attended the event to show support for Ward.

After the fight when McGregor went over to Ward, Goddard pulled him away from the fighter. In response, McGregor ran behind Goddard and gave him a shove.

The animosity between McGregor and Goddard started back at a UFC event in Poland. McGregor was told by Goddard to get back in his seat after cheering on Artem Lobov. The problem was, McGregor was at Octagon side despite not being in Lobov’s corner.

You can see video of McGregor’s shove below courtesy of Aaron Cullen: