Video: Cruz On Garbrandt Fight: “This Will Be My Greatest Performance”

“This will be my greatest performance”

– Dominick Cruz

Those are the words of reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz in the above video titled, “UFC 207: Dominick Cruz – This Will Be My Greatest Performance,” released this week ahead of Friday’s big pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured above is the segment, which includes the UFC’s first-ever, and current, UFC 135-pound champion discussing why his latest title defense against Team Alpha Male knockout artist Cody “No Love” Garbrandt will be his finest Octagon performance to date.

Cruz-Garbrandt serves as the co-main event of Friday’s mega-event headlined by the long-awaited return of Ronda Rousey, as she attempts to regain her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship from the reigning champion, Brazil’s own Amanda Nunes.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place live this Friday night, December 30th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here at MMANews.com on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the big pay-per-view event.