Video: D.C., Kenny Florian & Miesha Tate Share Their UFC 208 Predictions

On the latest episode of UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the broadcast team gave their predictions for this Saturday’s UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie pay-per-view in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured above is the video courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel, which features UFC 208 predictions from reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, former multiple-time UFC title contender Kenny Florian and Women’s MMA Pioneer — former UFC and Strikeforce Women’s Champion Miesha Tate.

UFC brings the world-famous Octagon to Brooklyn, New York for the first time ever when UFC 208 — the first UFC PPV of 2017 — goes down live this Saturday, February 11th at the Barclays Center.

Join us here at MMANews.com this Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 208 pay-per-view.